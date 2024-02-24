Maven Says He Would Take a Bullet for D-Von Dudley & Al Snow

– In a video posted on his YouTube channel, former WWE Superstar Maven spoke about his friends and former trainers D-Von Dudley and Al Snow. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Maven on being willing to take a bullet for D-Von Dudley: “Some of my best friends that I have on earth are in this business. D-Von Dudley is one of my best friends on earth. I would take a bullet for D-Von … in the leg, but I would take a bullet for D-Von. Is D-Von a bad person because of what happened? Well, hell no. Absolutely not.”

His thoughts on Al Snow: “Al Snow the same way. I’ll take a bullet for Al in the leg. Is Al a bad person because of this? Absolutely not. I hate at the thought that wrestlers are going to get a bad connotation, a bad name strictly because of this and that’s why I want to be a part of moving forward. I don’t want to shun away, shy away from this business because I want to be a part, I want to be a part of the kickout.”