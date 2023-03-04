Max Caster Files To Trademark ‘Scissor Me’

Fightful reports that on February 27, Max Caster filed to trademark the term ‘Scissor Me’ with the USPTO. He also filed to trademark ‘Scissorfest’ at the same time.

Mark For: SCISSOR ME trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Shirts and short-sleeved shirts; Hooded sweatshirts.