Maxxine Dupri Recalls Applying To WWE, Being Introduced To It Through Total Divas

Maxxine Dupri recently looked back on her experience applying to WWE and becoming aware of the company through Total Divas. Dupri talked about getting her start in the company during her appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, and highlights are below (per Wrestling Inc):

On being introduced to WWE through Total Divas: “I literally didn’t know that was the same thing that I watched. We would have this fun bonding moment talking about all that.”

On applying to WWE: “I Googled how to apply, and applied a couple of times and then never heard anything. And then I ended up reaching out to my modeling agency. Two weeks later I got an email that I had the Las Vegas tryout.”

On her audition promo: “I was a former NFL cheerleader, went to the Super Bowl -– lost. Former NBA dancer, went to the NBA finals –- lost. And that I’m done leaving my championships in the hands of men who cannot get the job done and that’s why I was coming to WWE: to take my own championship.”