Maxxine Dupri Reveals Dream Cast For a Total Divas Reboot

Maxxine Dupri would be all for a Total Divas revival and has revealed who she would want on the show. Dupri spoke with the Lightweights podcast and was asked about a hypothetical reboot of the reality series; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On if she’d be open to a revival of the show: “Of course. That’s why I got into this. That’s what made me fall in love with WWE, it was Total Divas.”

On who she would want on the show with her: “Cathy Kelley, Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton. You have to have to OGs, Nia Jax, Sonya Deville. It would be so good. It would be crazy.”