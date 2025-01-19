– WWE.com listed the Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s list includes Maxxine Dupri, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton, Jade Cargill, Giovanni Vinci getting one step closer, Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai enjoying the new Netflix Era, Drew McIntyre, Liv Morgan, Bianca Belair and Montez Ford showing why they will one day rule the world, and more. You can view some of those photos below:

Who snapped the best photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/F30ljxIrOx pic.twitter.com/j5qo990LvZ — WWE (@WWE) January 19, 2025