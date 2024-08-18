Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile Added to Tomorrow’s WWE Raw

– In a video she shared on TikTok, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri revealed that she’s going to face her former friend, Ivy Nile, on tomorrow’s edition of Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You can reveal the video she shared below.

WWE Raw is being held tomorrow (Aug. 19) at Fort Lauderdale’s FLA Live Arena. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Heres’ the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective

* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP

* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile

* CM Punk delivers a “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre

* Randy Orton appear