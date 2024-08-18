wrestling / News
Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile Added to Tomorrow’s WWE Raw
August 18, 2024 | Posted by
– In a video she shared on TikTok, WWE Superstar Maxxine Dupri revealed that she’s going to face her former friend, Ivy Nile, on tomorrow’s edition of Raw in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. You can reveal the video she shared below.
WWE Raw is being held tomorrow (Aug. 19) at Fort Lauderdale’s FLA Live Arena. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Heres’ the updated lineup:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Unholy Union vs. Damage CTRL vs. Pure Fusion Collective
* New Day & Odyssey Jones vs. Karrion Kross & AOP
* Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
* Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivy Nile
* CM Punk delivers a “can’t miss message” to Drew McIntyre
* Randy Orton appear
@maxxinedupriwwe♬ original sound – Sydney Zmrzel
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Says Backstage Vibe At SummerSlam Was Different Under Triple H Than Vince McMahon
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Locker Room’s Reaction To Scott Hall And Kevin Nash Coming In
- Tony Khan Doesn’t Think WWE Has Stopped Contract Tampering, Says AEW Will Return To UK Next Year
- Update on WWE Tag Team Titles After Possible Jacob Fatu Injury