wrestling / News

McKenzie Mitchell To Be Backstage Correspondent For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence

September 24, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
McKenzie Mitchell Maple Leaf Pro Image Credit: Maple Leaf Pro

WWE NXT alumna McKenzie Mitchell will serve as backstage correspondent for Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence. Scott D’Amore’s promotion announced on Tuesday that Mitchell will be the correspondent for their return show on October 19th and 20th, as you can see below.

Mitchell was with WWE from 2009 until her release in December of 2023.

