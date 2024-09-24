wrestling / News
McKenzie Mitchell To Be Backstage Correspondent For Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence
September 24, 2024 | Posted by
WWE NXT alumna McKenzie Mitchell will serve as backstage correspondent for Maple Leaf Pro Forged In Excellence. Scott D’Amore’s promotion announced on Tuesday that Mitchell will be the correspondent for their return show on October 19th and 20th, as you can see below.
Mitchell was with WWE from 2009 until her release in December of 2023.
BREAKING: @mckenzienmitch is the official backstage correspondent for #MLPForgedInExcellence, October 19 & 20 LIVE on @FiteTV from Windsor, Ontario!
Get your tickets NOW: https://t.co/LZSzF5Yaum
Order on @fitetv: https://t.co/Int4qZJZrg pic.twitter.com/k89S1shq7X
— MAPLE LEAF PRO Wrestling (@MapleLeafPW) September 24, 2024