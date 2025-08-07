wrestling / News
McKenzie Mitchell Has Written A Fashion Book, Mercedes Mone Wrote the Foreword
TNA Wrestling ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell is set to publish a book about fashion, with Mercedes Mone writing the foreword. The book is called Threads of Triumph (Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks). It will be published by Chronicle Books in April 2026. It’s available for pre-order here.
