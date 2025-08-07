wrestling / News

McKenzie Mitchell Has Written A Fashion Book, Mercedes Mone Wrote the Foreword

August 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
TNA Wrestling McKenzie Mitchell Image Credit: TNA

TNA Wrestling ring announcer McKenzie Mitchell is set to publish a book about fashion, with Mercedes Mone writing the foreword. The book is called Threads of Triumph (Professional Wrestling’s Most Iconic Looks). It will be published by Chronicle Books in April 2026. It’s available for pre-order here.

