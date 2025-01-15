McKenzie Mitchell Is Open To Returning to WWE

In an interview with XeniaDidThat (via Fightful), McKenzie Mitchell said that she is open to returning to WWE if she is ever given the opportunity to do so. Mitchell previously worked for WWE as an interviewer until her release in December 2023. She was also a backstage correspondent at Maple Leaf Pro’s Forged in Excellence last October.

She said: “I’ve said this, and I think it’s so cliche, but it’s so true. Never say never. For me, I didn’t get to check some things off my list in WWE. I wanted to have that WrestleMania moment of my own. I think it’s important to think about. I think [interviewers] work just as hard. So for me, I didn’t get to tick those things off of my list, of WrestleManias, Royal Rumbles, SmackDowns, Raws, being on tour. So for me, I’d love to go back if that door still remains open.“