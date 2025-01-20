McKenzie Mitchell Makes Return to TNA At Genesis

McKenzie Mitchell is back in TNA, returning at Genesis as the company’s ring announcer. The WWE NXT alumna made her return on Sunday’s show as the ring announcer, filling the void left by Jade Chung who exited after the December Impact tapings.

Mitchell previously worked as backstage interviewer in the company May 2016 to January 2019, then joined WWE where she was a backstage interviewer for NXT until being released in December of 2023.