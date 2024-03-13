– During a recent edition of the Eyes Up Here podcast with Francine, former WWE broadcast McKenzie Mitchell recalled her time in WWE and was asked if she ever experienced anything inappropriate during her career, in light of the recent allegations made against former executives Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I had a really pleasant experience in my time with WWE. I did not experience any type of situation that way. I think too, it’s such a different time, I think it’s such a different era of it being in 2024, and the women are headlining WrestleMania and pay-per-views and Royal Rumbles, you name it. So I feel like it’s a different time, it’s a different era, and so I was lucky enough to not ever experience that, or to see anything of that matter.”

Mitchell was released from the company last December.