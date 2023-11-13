Megan Morant Explains Her Career Pathway To WWE

In a recent interview with Notsam Wrestling, Megan Morant explained how she ultimately ended up working for WWE and the circumstances that transpired before her hiring (per Fightful). Morant shared how she was predominantly unaware of the industry before applying for an open position at WWE and how she developed a personal passion after seeing what wrestling had to offer. You can find a few highlights and watch the complete interview below.

On her initial pursuit of the WWE job: “I had never envisioned myself working at WWE. Not that I was against it, I just never thought that I’d ever end up here. I also didn’t know much about wrestling at all, I had watched maybe a tiny little bit — obviously growing up, you see all the kids with Austin 3:16 shirts, I knew about The Rock, but I never really sat down and watched. I was working in football for the Patriots, I was their in-house team reporter and I hosted a radio show, and I was there for four years and I had really reached my ceiling there. They loved me, I loved them, great experience but there wasn’t room for me to grow in that role, so I was looking to kind of see what was out there. I knew somebody at the talent office for Fox that I developed a really good relationship with and I was scrolling on LinkedIn one day and I saw that WWE is looking for a digital talent. So, I called up my pal Jacob and I was like, ‘Hey, saw this WWE, I know they’re on Fox, what do you think about me and WWE?’ He said, ‘I think you’d be really good at it, are you interested?’ A couple of emails were exchanged, I had a phone call with Tom Phillips and we chatted for a bit. A couple of months later, I got an email saying that Michael Cole would like to schedule a call with you. At the time, I really didn’t know who Michael Cole was. This was during the pandemic, I wasn’t really anticipating [anything], maybe my name got floated around, maybe my call with Tom Phillips was catching up, keep in touch. It was during the pandemic, the world was pretty locked down, we were living in Boston.”

On her first interactions with Michael Cole: “So I get on the phone with Cole and I tell him about myself, he tells me about WWE, he asks how much I know about wrestling and I’m ready to lie like oh yeah, I watch every week. He’s like, ‘Please don’t lie. I prefer to hire people who are not fans.’ I said, ‘Okay, I’ve never really watched.’ He said, ‘That’s okay, that’s okay. We can teach you about the product. How about I give you a month, you watch the product, I’ll fly you down and you can audition.’ So I get off the phone, I look at Andrew and I say, ‘We’re watching wrestling.’ So then I tell Andrew’s mom and she has books for me. She takes me into their basement, it’s filled with all of these action figures.”

On the inception of her own connection with the industry: “Now I’m interviewing for this position with this company that he’s totally kept a secret from me. So, it was very funny. We called his brother and [invited him] to come watch the Royal Rumble with us? I was in a pool, I picked numbers out of a pool. Bianca Belair won the Rumble, I was obsessed. As soon she came out with the braid, I was like, this is for me. I love this. Actually, the first episode I ever watched was that scene with Alexa Bliss and Randy Orton and the fire. I was hooked. I said to Andrew, ‘Why have I not watched this my whole life?’ I think wrestling for me is something that I would’ve always loved, it’s just we didn’t find each other until later in life.”