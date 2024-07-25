Meiko Satomura Reportedly Set To Retire

Japanese wrestling veteran and WWE roster member Meiko Satomura is reportedly set to retire. Tokyo Sports reports that the former NXT UK Women’s Champion has decided to retire, andwhg that while the timing has yet to be decided, her final match is most likely to happen in the spring as April will mark her 30th anniversary in the business.

Satomura is currently signed to WWE and is part of the company’s currently-going tour of Japan. During her 29-plus year career she has competed Stardom, WCW, Sendai Girls, NJPW, and other companies. She joined WWE in 2020 and was part of NXT UK and NXT.