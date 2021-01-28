wrestling / News

Meiko Satomura Signs With WWE To Be Part of NXT UK

January 28, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Meiko Satomura Mae Young Classic

Yahoo Sports Japan reports that Meiko Satomura has signed with the WWE and will join the NXT UK brand in a player-coach role. She had previously been with the company when she took part in the Mae Young Classic back in 2018. That same year she also served a guest coach at the WWE Performance Center. She was rumored for the UK brand back in October.

