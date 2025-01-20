Meiko Satomura vs. Rhio Set For PROGRESS Wrestling’s My Own Destiny

PROGRESS Wrestling has announced a match between Meiko Satomura and Rhio for My Own Destiny on February 23. Rhio is a former PROGRESS women’s champion, having held the belt for 434 days. Satomura, meanwhile, previously announced plans to wrestle her last match in April.

