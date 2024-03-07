Memorandum Gives New Details on BJ Whitmer’s Domestic Violence Sentence

BJ Whitmer was sentenced on charges of domestic violence this week, and the sentencing memorandum has been released with new details on the process. As reported yesterday, the former wrestler and AEW producer was sentenced to 120 days of house arrest on charges of strangulation and second-degree burglary relating to a June 2023 incident, which led to his immediate termination from AEW. Investigative reporter BJ Bethel has released the sentencing memorandum with the victim’s name redacted, which provides some details on why a plea deal was reached.

According to the memorandum, the Commonwealth of Kentucky met with the victim on January 17 to discuss plea deal opens and the reasons for each of them, but the victim disagreed with all offers. She was told that she has the right to convey her thoughts on the matter to the court at the sentencing hearing. Whitmer accepted an Alford plea on both charges on January 29th. An Alford plea is one in which the defendant acknowledges there is enough evidence for a reasonable jury to convict and thus pleads guilty, while still maintaining their innocence. It is also known as a “best interests” plea.

The memorandum goes on to say that the Commonwealth explained to the victim that much of the trial would boil down to the credibility between the victim and Whitmer “how unpredictable these determinations can be.” It was noted that the victim never had a medical examination done after the incident and there was no “physical evidence” to present at a trial. The document notes that the victim spoke with Whitmer’s employer (aka AEW) and received a “cash settlement and signed a non-disclosure agreement,” which Whitmer’s defense time confirmed.

It went on to say that:

“The Commonwealth anticipates that [DELETED] would testify at trial that her emails to AEW were meant to be informational and she had no intention of seeking compensation. The Commonwealth acknowledges that these emails would be open to interpretation by a Jury.”

PWInsider reports that sources at AEW indicated at the time of Whitmer’s arrest that the company reached out to the victim to provide any personal support they could following the arrest.

Whitmer sentencing memorandum Pgs. 1 -4 pic.twitter.com/IEsgPft7eJ — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) March 6, 2024

Whitmer sentencing memorandum Pgs 5-8 pic.twitter.com/rzQl1jHy6l — B. J. Bethel (@BJBethelTweets) March 6, 2024

If you are suffering from domestic abuse and need help, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.