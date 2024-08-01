wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Announced For NJPW Capital Collision
July 31, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone will be in action at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Mone, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, will compete at the August 30th show in Washington, DC.
No word as of yet regarding who Mone’s opponent will be. Mone is defending her AEW TBS Championship five days before against Britt Baker at AEW All In in London.
現地時間・8月30日（金）『Capital Collision』ワシントンDC大会に、“STRONG女子王者”メルセデス・モネ選手の参戦が決定！https://t.co/wyKF2zuDyo#njcapital #njpw@MercedesVarnado pic.twitter.com/ufbDuwUQy4
— 新日本プロレスリング株式会社 (@njpw1972) August 1, 2024