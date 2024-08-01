wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Announced For NJPW Capital Collision

July 31, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Capital Collision Image Credit: NJPW

Mercedes Mone will be in action at NJPW Capital Collision. NJPW announced on Wednesday that Mone, the NJPW Strong Women’s Champion, will compete at the August 30th show in Washington, DC.

No word as of yet regarding who Mone’s opponent will be. Mone is defending her AEW TBS Championship five days before against Britt Baker at AEW All In in London.

