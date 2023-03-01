wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Attends The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere With IWGP Title
– IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone attended this week’s Season 3 premiere of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, in Los Angeles. And she brought her women’s title belt to the premiere. Varnado shared some photos from the premiere via her Twitter account, showing her getting into a tug of war with Star Wars actress Rosario Dawson, who portrays Ahsoka Tano for the franchise.
Mone previously appeared in the second season of the show as Koska Reeves, credited under her real name of Mercedes Varnado. She recently told Bleacher Report that she will not be appearing as Reeves in the third season.
Mone became NJPW’s new IWGP Women’s Champion after defeating the inaugural champion, Kairi, at last month’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event.
This is the way! #TheMandalorian @njpw1972 @rosariodawson pic.twitter.com/XGgfuq4ntP
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 1, 2023
Bodied
Her
🌟#TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/HSSN4ZMtda
— Mercedes Moné Varnado (@MercedesVarnado) March 1, 2023
Don't miss IWGP Women's Champion Mercedes Moné in season 3 of #Themandalorian streaming on @DisneyPlus from March 1! https://t.co/BtTp8TvpXs
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) March 1, 2023
