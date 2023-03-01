– IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone attended this week’s Season 3 premiere of the hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, in Los Angeles. And she brought her women’s title belt to the premiere. Varnado shared some photos from the premiere via her Twitter account, showing her getting into a tug of war with Star Wars actress Rosario Dawson, who portrays Ahsoka Tano for the franchise.

Mone previously appeared in the second season of the show as Koska Reeves, credited under her real name of Mercedes Varnado. She recently told Bleacher Report that she will not be appearing as Reeves in the third season.

Mone became NJPW’s new IWGP Women’s Champion after defeating the inaugural champion, Kairi, at last month’s NJPW Battle in the Valley event.