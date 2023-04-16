wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone On How She Brought Her Wrestling Character Into The Mandalorian Role
Mercedes Mone joined the Star Wars universe with The Mandalorian, and she recently discussed how she incorporated her wrestling persona into the role. Mone plays Koska Reeves in the Disney+ series, and she talked about it during her appearance at Megacon.
“I really took a lot of myself and turned it up,” she said (per Fightful). “I took a lot of my wrestling character, being a boss and a badass, and didn’t take no for an answer and that could stand up to any man that wanted to step in her way and take him down and throw a tornado DDT.”
She continued, “I wanted her to be who I am, just a badass and going in there with Katee, I had to step up my game because she is a legit badass.”
