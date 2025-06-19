wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone To Defend CMLL Women’s Title At Fantasticamania Mexico

June 19, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Mercedes Mone CMLL Fantasticamanaia Mexico Image Credit: CMLL

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone picked up another championship as she won the CMLL World Women’s title at AEW Grand Slam Mexico last night. Now her first title defense is already scheduled. Mone will defend against La Catalina at Fantasticamania Mexico tomorrow night. The show is a joint production with AEW, CMLL and NJPW all participating.

