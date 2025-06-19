Mercedes Mone To Defend CMLL Women’s Title At Fantasticamania Mexico

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone picked up another championship as she won the CMLL World Women’s title at AEW Grand Slam Mexico last night. Now her first title defense is already scheduled. Mone will defend against La Catalina at Fantasticamania Mexico tomorrow night. The show is a joint production with AEW, CMLL and NJPW all participating.

New championship won — and a new challenger already found for this Friday Night!

While NEW @CMLL_OFICIAL World Women's Champion @MercedesVarnado was celebrating her victory, she was confronted by CMLL's @LaCatalinagar, who's looking for a fight. And Mercedes has accepted the… pic.twitter.com/hCRsUpUWRE

— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 19, 2025