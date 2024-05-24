Mercedes Mone Is Excited For Return Match, Ready To Show Fans Who ‘CEO’ Is

In an interview with The Ringer, Mercedes Mone spoke about her match at AEW Double or Nothing, which will be her first since she was injured last year. She will take on Willow Nightingale for the TBS championship. Here are highlights:

On leaving WWE: “I don’t like being handcuffed. The only place to grow is with change, and I needed that change.”

On her goals in AEW: “My mission statement is to make women’s wrestling globalized here in AEW, and I want to accomplish so many things here. I want to wrestle the best.”

On her return match: “They haven’t really got to see the CEO. They know who Sasha Banks is, but the CEO, Mercedes Moné, [is] something they’ve never seen before, and I’m ready to show them. I’m the greatest women’s wrestler of all time, 100 percent. I don’t want to put pressure on myself, because I’ve been doing this for 14 years. I have more excitement than pressure, but I am really nervous as well, just because it’s been a year since I performed, but being in the ring with someone like Willow Nightingale, I know it’s going to be absolutely everything I’ve ever dreamed of. We’re going to go out there and steal the show.”