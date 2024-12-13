Mercedes Mone Is a Fan of Costco Guys & The Rizzler

Mercedes Mone counts herself as a fan of the Costco Guys and The Rizzler, noting that she’s glad Big Boom! AJ is part of AEW. Mone devoted part of the latest issue of her Mone Mag newsletter to AJ, Big Justice and The Rizzler, who appeared at AEW Full Gear where AJ battled QT Marshall.

Mone wrote:

AJ, Big Justice & Family Know How to Bring the Boom

I first met AJ, Big Justice, and family a couple of months ago while in catering, and I couldn’t help but wonder who they were. Right from the start, they brought such a vibrant and positive energy that was hard to ignore.

Big Justice is genuinely one of the sweetest and most charismatic young men I’ve ever encountered. His charm is just infectious! And then there’s “The Rizzler.” Seriously, how adorable is he?

I’m so glad AJ is a part of AEW. They really know how to bring the BOOM of great energy wherever they go, and it’s always a joy to be around them!