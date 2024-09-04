Mercedes Mone on Finding Out Rapper Snoop Dogg Is Her Cousin

– During a recent interview with WTOP News, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her relationship with her cousin, the rapper Snoop Dog. Mone revealed she didn’t really know who Snoop Dogg was until she was 10 years old.

Mercedes Mone said on Snoop Dogg, “I didn’t know him until I was probably like 10 years old and my dad was like, ‘Your cousin is a really famous rapper now,’ and I’m like, ‘Oh, cool.’ When I was 16 he took me to ‘WrestleMania 24’ and that’s when we really started to become close. Our bond is the love of wrestling, he grew up such a wrestling fan and I grew up watching wrestling, so when we went to ‘WrestleMania’ together … I told him one day I wanted to be a wrestler.”

Mercees Mone successfully defended her NJPW STRONG Women’s Title last Friday at NJPW Capital Collision 2024. She defeated Momo Watanabe.