Mercedes Mone Launches Pro Wrestling Tees Store

January 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Image Credit: NJPW

– Fresh off her NJPW debut at last night’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Mone, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, has launched her own personal Pro Wrestling Tees store. Fans can check it out HERE. Additionally, fans can also get a limited edition Mercedes Micro Brawler, that’s now available to pre-order for the next two weeks:

