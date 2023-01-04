wrestling / News
Mercedes Mone Launches Pro Wrestling Tees Store
January 4, 2023
– Fresh off her NJPW debut at last night’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event, Mercedes Mone, formerly WWE Superstar Sasha Banks, has launched her own personal Pro Wrestling Tees store. Fans can check it out HERE. Additionally, fans can also get a limited edition Mercedes Micro Brawler, that’s now available to pre-order for the next two weeks:
Available for 2 Weeks Only! @MercedesVarnado Micro Brawler!
Pre-Order Now! https://t.co/wrbXdTIZbi#MercedesVarnado #MercedesMone #microbrawler #pwt #pwtees pic.twitter.com/c4PuAwk90F
— Pro Wrestling Tees (@PWTees) January 4, 2023