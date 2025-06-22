Mercedes Mone Reflects On Milestone Of Wrestling In Four Prestigious Venues

As previously reported, Mercedes Mone achieved a significant milestone at AEW Grand Slam Mexico, becoming the first-ever woman to wrestle in Arena Mexico, Wembley Stadium, Madison Square Garden and the Tokyo Dome. She joins a select group of wrestlers that have earned the achievement, which include Road Warrior Animal, John Tenta, Bryan Danielson, Will Ospreay and others. In a video posted to AEW’s Instagram, Mone reflected on the achievement.

She said: “I have goosebumps thinking about it. Wrestling has saved my life, has changed my life, has brought me so many different opportunities and let me live out my dreams. The fact that I am the first woman to wrestle in all of the major incredible historic arenas, it’s…I really have no words for it. I’m just so thankful. I can’t believe it. I’m so blessed. I’m so lucky. I’m so thankful to wrestling. Thank you so much for letting me live out my dreams. Thank you to the fans for supporting me and following the journey of Mercedes Mone. And you know what? There might be four major, legendary arenas but Mercedes Mone is going to be here for a very long time. So I plan to wrestle in every arena all over the world. But it’s very cool to add this, another accolade to my historic career. That’s amazing.

Mone is currently the AEW TBS Champion, the CMLL Women’s World Champion, the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Champion and the EWA Women’s champion. Along with the defunct Southside Women’s Championship (which was unified into the RevPro belt) and the Owen Hart Cup tournament belt, that makes her ‘Six Belts Mone’. She will try to earn her seventh at AEW All In Texas, when she challenges Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s World Championship.