Mercedes Mone Attends NBA Finals Game 5
June 18, 2024 | Posted by
Mercedes Mone was in attendance to see the Boston Celtics win the NBA Championships on Monday. As you can see below, Mone was in attendance for game five of the NBA Finals, which the Celtics won over the Dallas Mavericks 106 – 88 to win the championship. Mone was in attendance with her friend Maria Menounos.
Mone will defend the AEW TBS Championship against Stephanie Vaquer in a title vs. title match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door.
