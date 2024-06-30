– During a recent interview with WFAN ahead of today’s AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door event, AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone discussed her relationship with disgraced former WWE and TKO Chairman Vince McMahon. According to Mone, she had a “great relationship” with McMahon in WWE. She stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I had a great relationship with him. I mean I feel like me and Bayley really took over the pandemic era, and that’s felt like the relationship really, really grew. That he knew he can count on us and trust on us, and so much so that he gave me the opportunity to main event WrestleMania 37, which was one of my biggest, biggest dreams, so big that I didn’t even think that was possible.”

Mercedes Mone had a falling out with WWE, walking out of the company in May 2022. She later joined AEW earlier this year. She defends her title later tonight against NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door 2024 in a Title vs. Title match.

Both the TBS Title and the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship will be on the line in a Winner Takes All match. Forbidden Door is scheduled for Sunday, June 30 at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.