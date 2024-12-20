Mercedes Mone Reflects On Match With Anna Jay, Tells Kris Statlander To Let Her Be

Mercedes Mone commented on her match with Anna Jay on AEW Dynamite, while also telling Kris Statlander to stay away. Mone successfully defended her TBS Championship against Jay on Wednesday’s show, and she wrote about the match in the latest episode of her Mone Mag fan newsletter. You can see highlights below:

Anna Jay Brought Heat, CEO Delivers

Not only did I defend my New Japan Stong Women’s Championship, but at the AEW Dynamite “Holiday Bash”, I put my TBS Championship on the line against the fierce Anna Jay! And let me tell you, this girl brought the heat! I knew she had the potential, but she surprised me with that fiery intensity.

But let’s get real—I’m the CEO for a reason, the greatest TBS Champion of all time, and I know how to counter every move thrown my way. That’s what makes me the best in the game! There’s just no stopping this phenomenal run I’m having in AEW. So, Anna, here’s two claps for you kiddo.

Kris Statlander: Stay Home, Enjoy the Holidays!

After the match, I jumped on X and saw Kris Statlander was watching. Kris, girl, I know you saw my Instagram Live! I’m serious when I say I’ll cover your Instacart and cable bill if you just stay home and leave me alone. Let’s be real—you don’t want to mess with me right now.

So, Kris, the greatest gift you can give me this holiday season is to just let me be. Happy holidays, everyone! Sending you all many blessings. Thank you!