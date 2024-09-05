Mercedes Mone Reflects On Match At NJPW Capital Collision

Mercedes Mone faced Momo Watanabe at NJPW Capital Collision this past weekend, and she recently talked about the match. Mone defended the NJPW Strong Women’s Championship against Watanabe at the show, something she discussed in her latest Mone Mag fan newsletter.

“I loved my match in DC at Capital Collision, but I am definitely feeling sore,” Mone said. “All the travel from Wembley to Champaign to DC definitely took its toll but it was nothing compared to what I endured in the match! Before I get into that, let me say how good it felt to feel and act like the FIGHTING CHAMPION I promised I would be! This was my first New Japan Title Defense, and like I said at my promo at the show, it was 466 days since I’ve been in the New Japan Ring. That’s when I got injured. And that’s when my career and life were really up in the air as Doctors said I would never wrestle again. So just to be back, with or without the title FELT INCREDIBLE!”

She went on to compare Watanabe and Britt Baker, who she faced at all in, saying, “After my match at All In against Britt I definitely felt sore. Brit pulled out a lot of innovative moves. But Momo, she had SO many lethal kicks and lethal forearms not to mention knees to the face! She was really deadly out there. As proof, I have multiple bruises on my arm, not to mention my leg, after she hit me with a baseball bat.”