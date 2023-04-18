wrestling / News

Mercedes Mone Responds to Giulia Wanting to Face Her for a Double-Title Match

April 18, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Mercedes Mone NJPW Sakura Genesis Image Credit: NJPW

– During a recent interview with Tokyo Sports, reigning World of STARDOM Champion Giulia indicated that she wants to face reigning IWGP Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone in a double-title matchup. That later drew a response on social media from the champ.

Mone later responded, “Double titles = Double the Moné 🤑 Oh and julia gulia this is my country now bitch #theceo
🇯🇵 🤣.” She later added, “Where’s this trick @ 🤬 @giulia wait is it? It doesn’t pop up. Must not be famous.”

After figuring out Giulia’s Twitter handle, Mone noted, “Oh there it is thank you 🙏🏾 Hi @giulia0221g Imma ask UNC to help get you verified🔵 My gift to you 😘”

First up, Giulia is scheduled to face Tam Nakano at All-Star Grand Queendom on April 23 at the Yokohama arena. Mercedes Mone is scheduled to defend her title against Mayu Iwatani at the same event.

