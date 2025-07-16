– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray suggested how AEW should continue its storyline with AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm and Mercedes Mone following Storm’s defeat over Mone for the title at AEW All In Texas last Saturday. According to Bully Ray, AEW should lean into rumors of Mercedes Mone supposedly having creative control over her matches in her contract, and Mone should attempt to sue AEW, Tony Khan, and Toni Storm by claiming they went “off-script” and her “creative control” clause was violated. Bully Ray suggested the following (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Mercedes Mone is going to sue AEW, sue Tony Khan and sue Toni Storm because she has final say and she has creative control and Toni Storm went into business for herself. Here’s my contract, it says right here, I have creative control. You went off the script. I never lost and now I’m suing everyone. My point is, lean into it the way Becky [Lynch] is leaning into the Hogan s**t. Lean into the creative control.”

Of course, AEW President and CEO Tony Khan recently denied that Mercedes Mone has any creative control over her work in AEW. That being said, Mone did claim in an interview with TMZ Sports earlier this year that she does have “creative control” in AEW. She said at the time, “Yes, I have creative control, but I work with Tony Khan very closely. So, it’s great. It’s a great combo.”

At AEW All In Texas, Toni Storm defeated Mercedes Mone to retain her AEW Women’s World Title. Mone still currently holds the AEW TBS Championship, along with multiple other wrestling belts.