Various News: Mercedes Mone Visits Old Wrestling School, Sarah Stock Comments On AEW Signing

March 17, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mercedes Mone NJPW Wrestling Kingdom 17, Kenny Omega Image Credit: NJPW

– Mercedes Mone took a trip to the wrestling school she trained at on Thursday night. The NJPW star was in a pic shared to Twitter from the New England Pro Wrestling Academy, who posted the photo and wrote:

“What an incredible opportunity for our students. Tonight they shared the ring with current IWGP women’s champion, a Wrestlemania Main Eventer, and a former student of NEPWA.

From Chase, Scott, and all the students of NEPWA. We want to say thank you so much for the visit.”

– AEW posted a video welcoming Sarah Stock to the company. As reported, Stock signed on with the company as a coach and producer and started at this week’s Dynamite.

AEW, Mercedes Mone, Sarah Stock, Jeremy Thomas

