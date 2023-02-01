Mia Yim On Being Paired With The OC, Wanting a Crossover Match With Mercedes Mone

Mia Yim is keeping busy alongside The OC in WWE, and she recently talked about that pairing along with the idea of a “dream match” with Mercedes Mone. Yim spoke with Wrestling Inc and talked about how she got paired with the group, possibly working an NJPW match while in WWE like Karl Anderson did and more. You can see the highlights below:

On being paired with The OC: “What’s funny is we’ve worked together before for years, but never actually worked together. So we would always share the same locker rooms. We would be traveling together. We were Impact together. And it was just, ‘Hey, how are you?’ ‘Good.’ ‘All right, I’ll talk to you later.’ But then now with the whole Judgment Day in Rhea, it was really flattering when they wanted me to be a part of the group to help them. And it was like, out of everyone, they’re picking me? And in my mind I’m like, ‘Oh, we’re acquaintances.’ But the fact that they brought me in and immediately made me feel like part of the family was so sweet of them.”

On wanting to work a match in NJPW: “I am. I’ve wrestled in Japan many, many times, but I’ve always wanted to wrestle for New Japan. So that is on the bucket list. So AJ, Karl, make sure you bring me next time. I’m still offended you didn’t.”

On the idea of a match with Mercedes Moné: “Definitely a dream match, for sure.”