Michael Hayes Remakes Badstreet USA

– The following press release was sent out.

Michael Hayes’ Badstreet USA remake and new music video by southern rock act Crossfyre

Southern rock act Crossfyre cover and tribute Badstreet USA, originally written by Michael “P.S.” Hayes of The Fabulous Freebirds fame from the world of professional wrestling.

Michael Hayes originally recorded and released Badstreet USA as a single in 1983, which his tag team trio of The Fabulous Freebirds (comprised of Hayes, Buddy Jack Roberts and Terry Gordy) used as their official ring entrance theme henceforth.

Hayes is widely regarded as the first-ever rocker/wrestler, creating his own, original music before anyone else jumped on the bandwagon. The song has only once been covered by punk act Antiseen and now finally, come 2019, Crossfyre does the honors.

Crossfyre vocalist Michael Majalahti aka “The Rebel” StarBuck is the most acclaimed professional wrestler arguably in history out of Northern Europe, spanning over a 25 year career in the game. StarBuck currently heads up SLAM! Wrestling Finland, a company founded in the summer of 2018. StarBuck is also a recording artist and performing vocalist with 20 years behind him. Crossfyre is a veteran southern rock band, with its roots in Florida starting in 1991, before migrating to Finland with band founder Danny Cross at the turn of the century.

Now, for the first time in known history, a current rocker/wrestler pays homage to a classic rocker/wrestler in covering the most well-known wrestling rock theme in pro wrestling lore.