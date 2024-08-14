Michael Oku Reportedly Close to Signing With AEW

Michael Oku is one of two UK stars close to signing with AEW, according to a new report. As reported yesterday, Oku confirmed that he has had discussions with Tony Khan about possibly working together in the future, and Fightful Select reports that Oku and Amira are both expected to work the AEW Cardiff taping of Dynamite as well as All In.

The report goes on to note that sources in RevPro told Corey Brennan that both stars are close to signing with the company and are expected to do so soon. No deal has been signed as of yet and sources within AEW would not confirm the information, but said that they wouldn’t be surprised to see the two end up on AEW’s UK events.

Several other talent in RevPro expressed hope that Oku would sign with the company and said that he’s deserving of it. Sources in the UK company reinforced the notion that both Oku and Amira will be featured at All In.

Oku faced MJF for the AEW American Championship at RevPro’s Summer Sizzler event.