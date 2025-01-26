wrestling / News
Michelle McCool Says She’s Never Had Serious Talks About Another WWE Run
Michelle McCool says that she hasn’t ever had serious talks about another run in WWE while hinting at a Royal Rumble return. McCool posted to Twitter on Sunday, writing:
“REAL TALK – since retiring, I’ve never been in any “serious talks” with anyone about another run….not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question:
All ya gotta do is “declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?” #FLAWLESS
Sorry y’all, saw this & truly made me wonder! #wwe #royalrumble #isitreallythatsimple #whodoicall”
McCool retired in 2011 but has competed in a few women’s Rumble matches since then.
— McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) January 26, 2025
