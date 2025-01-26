Michelle McCool Says She’s Never Had Serious Talks About Another WWE Run

Michelle McCool says that she hasn’t ever had serious talks about another run in WWE while hinting at a Royal Rumble return. McCool posted to Twitter on Sunday, writing:

“REAL TALK – since retiring, I’ve never been in any “serious talks” with anyone about another run….not saying it wouldn’t be nice?!?! Confident I can go, so here’s my question: All ya gotta do is “declare yourself these days for the Rumble?!?” #FLAWLESS Sorry y’all, saw this & truly made me wonder! #wwe #royalrumble #isitreallythatsimple #whodoicall”

McCool retired in 2011 but has competed in a few women’s Rumble matches since then.