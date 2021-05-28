wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Big E. & More React to Reports Of Tom Phillips’ WWE Release

May 27, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tom Phillips’ reported WWE release caught the wrestling world by surprise and Mick Foley, Big E. and more took to social media to react. As reported earlier, Phillips has reportedly been released by the company for reasons unrelated to their current budgetary staff cuts. You can see posts by Foley, Big E., Dax Harwood, Matt Rehwoldt (Aiden English), Bronson Reed and more below.

WWE has yet to confirm Phillips’ release at this time.

