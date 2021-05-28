Mick Foley, Big E. & More React to Reports Of Tom Phillips’ WWE Release

Tom Phillips’ reported WWE release caught the wrestling world by surprise and Mick Foley, Big E. and more took to social media to react. As reported earlier, Phillips has reportedly been released by the company for reasons unrelated to their current budgetary staff cuts. You can see posts by Foley, Big E., Dax Harwood, Matt Rehwoldt (Aiden English), Bronson Reed and more below.

WWE has yet to confirm Phillips’ release at this time.

I’m surprised to see that WWE let Tom Phillips let go. I always enjoyed his announcing, and thought his chemistry with his fellow commentators was professional, informative and entertaining. Announcing in @WWE is not easy, and he did it very well. https://t.co/BkE3EBRwdf — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) May 27, 2021

For my money, @TomHannifan was the best commentator I had the pleasure of working with. He worked so hard w/ us to get our story across. He put the words to our music. Maybe his biggest “downfall” was he enjoyed calling actual professional wrestling… I’m sure I’ll see you soon — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) May 27, 2021