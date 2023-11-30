Mick Foley Explains The Popularity of Mr. Socko

In the latest episode of Foley is Pod (via Wrestling Inc), Mick Foley spoke about the popularity of Mr. Socko, which he added to his Mankind gimmick during his time as a wrestler. Socko debuted during a segment in which Mankind visited Vince McMahon in the hospital. He then began to use Socko on his opponents, stuffing the sock in their mouths with his mandible claw.

He said that it was Al Snow that came up with the idea, adding: “Al said, ‘How about a sock puppet?’ ‘People hate sock puppets.’”

He said he didn’t plan to use it until the birthday clown showed up and stole his thunder. He added: “Nobody likes to have scenes stolen from them, especially an outsider on our show.”

Finally, he thinks the crude design of Socko is why he was popular. He noted: “It was just that horrible ventriloquist act. If I’d been an actual ventriloquist, it wouldn’t have worked!“