Mick Foley Looks Back At Texas Death Match Against Vader In WCW

Mick Foley had a famous Texas Death Match against Vader at WCW Halloween Havoc 1993. and he recently looked back at the bout. Foley spoke about the match on WWE Retrospective and you can see highlights below (via Wrestling Inc):

On his intent with the match: “In the lead-up to this match, I had been injured several months earlier. And when I got out there, I knew we had to make a statement. I was really excited about the Texas Death Match because it played to my strengths. And I did not think I would ever get a chance to main event another big show in WCW.”

On competing against Vader: “When I’m asked by fans who was the hardest-hitting competitor I’d ever shared a ring with, I don’t even have to think about it. It was Vader. It jogs your brain. Nobody ever brought it the way Vader did. And there were those who did not like to work that style, and I did. I liked working with Vader, because his size made me an underdog.”