Mick Foley Praises The Creativity Of WING Kanemura

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley named a surprising Japanese star as one of the most creative wrestlers he has ever worked with.

During a Q&A session at GalaxyCon Oklahoma City (per Fightful), Foley was asked about his most creative opponents. While he praised Shawn Michaels, he made a point to single out former WING star, WING Kanemura, for his creativity during their matches in Japan.

“Shawn Michaels and I did some really creative stuff in Mind Games 1996, and our styles blended seamlessly, even though they were very different. He let me come up with some of the weird stuff on that one, and we just put it together. It was our first singles match, and it was one of the best matches I’ve ever had.

“Also, there’s a guy named W*ING Kanemura who wrestled for FMW in Japan, and I have to tell you, he had so many great ideas when I showed up in Japan that I just said, ‘Sounds good to me,’ and had zero input that match maybe for the first time in a long time because I like to have input. But if somebody’s stuff is really good, yeah, I’ll do it. It’s just like if I do a TV show or a small movie. If the dialogue is good, I don’t feel the need to rewrite it.”