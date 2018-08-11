Mick Foley Thinks Cris Cyborg Would Make a Great WWE Superstar, Says He Told Vince McMahon to Keep an Eye on Cyborg vs. Nunes

– TMZ recently chatted with WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley, who revealed that he advised Vince McMahon to keep an eye UFC women’s featherweight champion Cris “Cyborg” Justino and said she “would make a great WWE Superstar down the line.”

Foley stated, “I had a meeting with Mr. McMahon and I specifically told him keep your eyes on this Cyborg vs. Nunes fight. She’s gonna be larger than life and would make a great WWE superstar down the line.”

Cyborg is going to likely face UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for her next fight. However, she’s also openly talked about making the move to WWE in the past. Additionally, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey also currently performs in the WWE. The two were rivals in MMA, but their paths never crossed inside the Octagon.