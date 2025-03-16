– The Cauliflower Alley Club announced WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley as the recipient of the 2025 Iron Mike Mazurki Award. He will receive the award at the 59th Anniversary CAC Reunion at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. Here’s the full announcement:

“The Cauliflower Alley Club is thrilled to announce that the iconic Mick Foley has been chosen as the 2025 ‘Iron’ Mike Mazurki Award recipient, celebrating his outstanding contributions to the sport. Join us August 18th-20th at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas for the 59th Anniversary CAC Reunion, an unforgettable event that promises to inspire and uplift. More award recipients will be announced soon, and we invite you to become a member today to be a part of this extraordinary celebration.”