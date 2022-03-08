Mick Foley, Ric Flair, More Praise Vader WWE HOF Induction

– Several WWE Hall of Famers and talents are commenting on Vader being inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley, former WWE Champion Big E, and more. You can check out some of those tweets and comments below.

Vader’s former onscreen rival, Mick Foley, wrote on Twitter, “VADER IN HOF! Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well-deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF. My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career.”

Meanwhile, Ric Flair tweeted, “You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame!”

Additionally, former Boy Meets World writer Mark Blutman shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Vader’s famous appearance on the hit series:

Well deserved honor. One of the business best big men. https://t.co/CevfPPfmwE — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 7, 2022

You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame! pic.twitter.com/xABbJXEEEC — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) March 7, 2022

VADER IN HOF! Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career. pic.twitter.com/njjr2aqzG9 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 7, 2022

Appreciate the post and all the comments. Not many shows continue to resonate with fans all these years later. It sure warms my ❤️. You can’t imagine how challenging it was to film an episode of TV during a @WWE house show. Proud of everyone. Here’s a behind the scenes pic. pic.twitter.com/pxmwMO16Qx — Mark Blutman (@BlutmanMark) March 7, 2022