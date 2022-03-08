wrestling / News

Mick Foley, Ric Flair, More Praise Vader WWE HOF Induction

March 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Hall of Fame Vader Image Credit: WWE

– Several WWE Hall of Famers and talents are commenting on Vader being inducted into this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class of inductees, including Ric Flair, Mick Foley, former WWE Champion Big E, and more. You can check out some of those tweets and comments below.

Vader’s former onscreen rival, Mick Foley, wrote on Twitter, “VADER IN HOF! Congratulations to the family of @itsvadertime on the well-deserved (overdue, in my opinion) induction of Leon White into the #WWEHOF. My matches with Vader were some of the best and wildest of my career.”

Meanwhile, Ric Flair tweeted, “You Will Go Down In My History As One Of The Toughest People I Ever Competed Against! Congrats @itsvadertime On Being Inducted Into The 2022 @WWE Hall Of Fame!”

Additionally, former Boy Meets World writer Mark Blutman shared a behind-the-scenes photo from Vader’s famous appearance on the hit series:

