Mick Foley Tests Positive For COVID-19

Mick Foley is the latest member of the wrestling industry to test positive for COVID-19, revealing his diagnosis today. The WWE Hall of Famer poster to Twitter to reveal that he tested positive for the virus after conducting a virtual signing that took place on December 12th.

Foley noted that he only had two people in the room and they were both masked, but he took his mask off so he could do a better job during the signing. He says one of the two men in the room told him that he tested positive after experiencing symptoms and that he got tested himself, testing positive.

Foley noted that he’s been in a hotel room by himself and missed Christmas and New Year’s with his family.

He added, “So I want people to take this very seriously. I know that some will get kind of a kick out of me contracting the virus after being so adamant about wearing masks and social distancing. I did, I did my best, I — you know, I could have done better. I could have done no appearances, but I did cut back dramatically. I did four virtual signings, two reality shows, two personal appearances, a commercial, and one WWE event for the Undertaker’s retirement in, it’s almost eleven months. So I cut back dramatically, I had 12 COVID tests done and tried to take it as seriously as I could. Bit ‘s bad stuff, and I hope all of you will take it very seriously. There’s a vaccine and better days on the horizon, but there’s still some tough days ahead. Dlease, continue to wear your masks, social distance, avoid travel if you can. And hopefully, we’ll look back on 2021 as a much better year than 2020. Wishing all of you the very best and hoping all of your days will be nice.”