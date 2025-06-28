– WANE 15 News recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley ahead of TinCaps’ Pro Wrestling Night. During the interview, Foley discussed his thoughts on the current state of the wrestling business, including AEW. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Yeah, well, I think we’re in a really strong position. WWE on a global basis has never been more successful. I think AEW realizes they don’t have to topple WWE to be really successful and really enjoyable, and there’s other wrestling out there for people who like all kinds of styles. I mean, just like in the city of Chicago, for example, you can find three or four different types of wrestling on a single night and all of it’s good, depending on what your tastes are.”