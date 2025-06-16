Mick Foley Weighs In On Using Fire In Wrestling

Mick Foley famously used fire in his match with Edge at WrestleMania 22, and he rated the dangerous element as a weapon in a recent Maven video. The Hardcore Legend appeared in a video of Maven’s talking about the most painful weapons in WWE, and said that WWE had safety people ready for his flaming table spot with Edge.

“Big risk, big reward,” Foley began (per Fightful). “But credit to WWE. I mean, in order for Edge and I to do it, they had safety people. They had five or six, I don’t know if they were fire marshals or city firemen from Rosemont. Even though we weren’t technically on fire, they hit us with extinguishers anyway.”

He continued, “It is dangerous. You know the saying, ‘Don’t play with fire. You might get burned,’ but when Edge and I did it, it was so perfect. I urge anyone who’s doing that. It’s not the manly thing not to have precautions. We don’t want to lose anybody. We don’t want anyone seriously injured, to the point where they can’t show up for work the next day. So please, please, please. There’s so many other ways to get great reactions without messing around with that stuff. Don’t do it.”