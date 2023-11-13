wrestling / News
Mick Foley Reflects On Wrestling Kevin James In High School
Mick Foley recently gave a shoutout to Kevin James for giving him the confidence to pursue his pro wrestling dreams. Foley has talked in the past about how the future King of Queens star was his first high school wrestling opponent, and he gave James a shoutout on Instagram in reference to the popular meme of James that has been big on social media the last few months.
Foley wrote:
THE KING OF QUEENS!
Although the winged eagle belt looks like it was photoshopped onto my high school pal kevinjamesofficial, it’s still a great image. Had I never ventured down to my high school wrestling room and competed with Kevin day in and day out, there’s no way I would have had the confidence to take a shot at my dream of wrestling professionally.
…have a nice day!
Meme by @thesportster
