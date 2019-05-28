Mick Foley: Characters Are Not As Authentic With Scripted Promos

– Mick Foley recently appeared on Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc) discussing scripted promos in today’s WWE.

“Back in my day, as we say, we had bullet points and we did really good. I still think that, this is what I have said several times that scripted promos may not hurt that night’s promo but once you relieve the wrestlers the need to think for themselves 24/7, I believe it hurts every single promo because the characters are not as authentic to themselves. Sometimes the greatest promos that have ever been delivered were scripted, but I think it was scripted for the guys that were in the groove had hit their stride and had been thinking for themselves for years. I think there is a time and a place for it, but I just don’t think that it is every time and every place and I do think there are too many cooks in the kitchen.”

Foley was back of last week’s WWE Raw, introducing the new 24/7 Title, which didn’t receive the most flattering response from the crowd.