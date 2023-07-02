– Mickie James announced that she will be returning to the ring next weekend in france for the Biterroise Wrestling Association’s International Wrestling Festival show. The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 8. This will be James’ first match back since suffering a rib injury in Impact Wrestling earlier this year.

James will be wrestling Aurora Teves at the event. Mickie James wrote, “I can’t wait to go to France!!! My 1st match back from injury is a real test against @aurorateves & going international!!!! Then our 1st real VACATION in a very Looooooong time. So excited babe @RealNickAldis !!!! LFG!”

James’ husband, Impact Wrestling star Nick Aldis, will also be in action at the event. He’ll be facing Tom La Ruffa for the ABC Ultimate Championship.