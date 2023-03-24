wrestling / News
Mickie James Out of Impact Sacrifice Match Due to Injury
Mickie James will not defend the Knockouts Championship at Impact Sacrifice due to an injury. Impact announced on Thursday night that James, who was set to defend her championship at Jordynne Grace on tomorrow’s show, will be unable to do so due to an unspecified injury.
The announcement noted:
“Due to an injury, @MickieJames will be unable to compete at Sacrifice. We will give an update and address the Knockouts World Title situation tomorrow night at Sacrifice.”
There’s no word as to the nature of severity of the injury, nor how long James will be out. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to James for a quick and full recovery.
